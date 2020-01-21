Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Go "zyada" On Social Media

Audiences were taken by surprise after the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped on social media. Fans applauded the courage by Ayushmann Khurrana and also praised the cast for their impeccable acting prowess. Many fans commented and even thanked Ayushmann for choosing such films that sent out a thought-provoking message.

Source: Aayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj go the "zyada" mile on social media

According to the trailer the film talks about the homosexual relationship between Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar. The story hilariously showcases the perils one face in a relationship that is still taboo in many parts of the country. The film also stars, Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar and Pankhuri Awasthy in pivotal roles.

The cast in order to bask in the immense praise it has got have added the word ‘Zyada’ in their username. Hence the names on social media read as, Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana, Neena Gupta to Neena 'Zyada' Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Gajraj 'Zyada' Rao and Maanvi to Maanvi 'Zyada' Rao. This unique way of promotion did not go unnoticed by fans and praised the team for the witty move.

Source: Star cast twitter account

The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is expected to release on February 21. The movie has been bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film acts as a second instalment to its previous hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Just like its previous film, this film too aims to highlight an important factor through light-hearted humour.

Source: Aayushmann Khurrana Instagram

