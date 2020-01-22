Ayushmann Khurrana Says THIS Is Needed To Normalise A Sensitive Subject

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for choosing roles in content-driven films. The actor has been applauded for his talent and hard work by the critics and fans as well. His recent film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan speaks of an interesting issue related to homophobia is certain sects of the society.

Ayushmann Khurrana says You need a mass or a mainstream hero to do this subject

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Eccentric At 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' Trailer Success Party

The trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan came as surprise and was loved by fans who watched the film. Many members from the LGBTQ community expressed their supported praised Ayushmann for taking such a bold topic in the film. The trailer has since then crossed over 20 million views on YouTube alone and is rising every hour.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap Are Two Sides Of The Same Neon-colored Coin, See Pics

Talking to a news publication, Khurrana mentioned that he had no apprehensions whatsoever for playing a gay character. The actor said one would need a mass or a mainstream hero to do such kind of roles in order to normalise it. The actor called himself a risk-taker and hence added that this is the perfect opportunity for him to capitalise upon. He further added by saying there is no negative side to the character and therefore he had no fear while playing the character on screen.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to Have THIS Honey Singh Song Remade

The trailer of the film came with several references to movies from the past, by thus paving the way for the new era of romance in Bollywood. Ayushmann mentioned that he has high hopes for the film and expects the film to change the perception of people when it comes to homosexuality and not look upon it as a taboo subject. The actor previously had three hits in 2019 and Ayushmann mentioned in an interview that he will take it easy this year and spend some time with his family.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Fan Sends A Heartfelt Note, Says THIS To The Actor

However, he will be seen once again with Shoojit Sircar’s in his next film. Shoojit is known to have given Ayushmann his big break with Vicky Donor, hence fans are excited to watch the pair on the screen once again. The film has been titled Gulabo Sitabo and will feature Amitabh Bachchan as well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.