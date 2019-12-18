Ayushmann Khurrana Now Wants To Play A 'morally Corrupt Person'

This year has been very lucky for Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor won his first National Award for Best Actor this year and was a part of some of the blockbuster movies of the year. Ayushmann has had seven consecutive blockbuster films in the past two years. He has dabbled with an array of genres and is seen taking up challenging roles each time. From erectile dysfunction to pre-mature balding, Ayushmann Khurrana has experimented with a variety of topics. In a recent interview with a leading newspaper daily, he spoke about challenging himself by taking up a role that inches closer to the grey shade.

In the interview, Ayushmann was heard stating that he would like to pick up negative characters in gory films. He added that he would like to play the role of a morally corrupt person, however, he will not endorse any wrong-doings. He stated that the message at the end of the day must be positive. He loves experimenting with his characters and was heard saying that the negative role to be out of his realm.

ALSO READ: Has Ayushmann Khurrana Hiked His Fees After Seven Consecutive Hits?

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana To Reunite With 'Article 15' Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha?

While talking about this year, he agrees that the movie Dream Girl was probably his safest bet. However, he also agrees that the film was a necessary step that needed to be taken for his future. He said that he needed an over the top role to show his range as an actor. The movie was not like most of his films, as it was not a situational comedy, but rather a slapstick. He feels that Dream Girl helped him reach out to the single-screen audience. Talking about his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, he said he needs the single screen audience to come to the theatres for this film. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is based on the issue of homosexuality. Ayushmann Khurrana in the interview added that though parallel cinemas have been made on the subject, he feels that a mainstream cinema needs to be made about the topic.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Spotted In Juhu In A Purple Style Statement; Pics Inside

ALSO READ: Want To Be Successful? Ayushmann Khurrana's Latest Post States It All

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.