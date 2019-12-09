Tahira Kashyap, Oscar Award Winner Guneet Monga To Come Together Make A Short Film

Tahira Kashyap, the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, is an author, writer, filmmaker and movie-theatre director. She was recently in news for battling breast cancer and creating awareness about it among her fans about the same. Tahira Kashyap, in the past, has directed a short film, Toffee. This short film was a heart-touching story about childhood, friendship and dreams. Besides this, Tahira Kashyap has also directed a music video, starring her brother in law Aparshakti Khurana, Kudiye Ni.

Next short film: Pinni

Tahira Kashyap would soon be directing another short film, Pinni. She would be working with Neena Gupta, who is popular for her work in both art-house and commercial films. Tahira’s next, Pinni is a slice of life story which will be produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. An interesting fact about the upcoming movie has been revealed, which is that the Neena Gupta starrer film will have a complete women’s working crew. Right from the director of a production to the camera person, it is going to be all-female led and female made. Tahira Kashyap, in an interview with a leading entertainment channel, said that for this project, she is particularly thrilled as she believes that the crew is very talented. She seems very excited to work on this project as she feels the script is interesting and the leading star, Neena Gupta, is a prolific actor. According to reports, Tahira Kashyap is also working on a feature film, which will go on floors next year. Tahira is also a very talented author whose debut book was I Promise and her latest book Cracking the Code, co-authored by Ayushmann Khurrana, was well received by the audience.

Oscar-winner Guneet Monga:

Guneet Monga, who shall be producing the short film Tahira is a part of, has been the recipient of an Academy Award for her production film, Period: End Of Sentence. Her production house has produced some notable films like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Zubaan. She has been voted as one of the top 12 women achievers in the Global Entertainment industry by The Hollywood Reporter.

