Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes 'fellow Dreamer' Ranveer Singh; Vicky Kaushal Says He's Inspired

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has turned a year older on Monday, July 6, 2020. He is celebrating his 35th birthday. Heartfelt wishes are pouring in from all over the world for the Band Baaja Baaraat debutant. Among the many celebrities' wishes, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal also took to their Instagram handles to share an adorable wish for the birthday boy. Take a look.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Poetic Wish

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of him with Ranveer Singh. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared the photo on Instagram Stories. Here, Ayushmann and Ranveer can be seen flashing their wide smiles as they hold their Filmfare award. Wishing him in a poetic way, Ayushmann wrote, "Sapne dekhta hai yeh bhi aankhen khol ke. Par unke poora hone pe aankhen khul nahi paa rahi hain. Happy birthday fellow dreamer". In the picture, while Ranveer Singh donned a black suit piece paired with a white shirt, Ayushmann Khuranna dazzled at the award night in a metallic design suit outfit. Check out the post here.

Image credits - Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram stories

Vicky Kaushal's Heartfelt Note

Wishing Ranveer Singh on his 35th birthday, Vicky Kaushal shared a throwback picture of them from Filmfare Awards night. Here, both the actors can be spotted having a serious interaction. Describing the photo, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship star said: "Happy Birthday @ranveersingh! Every interaction with you has left me inspired. God bless you Champ!". In the picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen in a black formal suit outfit. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh sported his quirky look. Check out Vicky's Instagram story below.

Image credits - Vicky Kaushal's Instagram stories

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, many other celebrities wished the actor on social media. The list includes Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait, Nimrat Kaur, and many more who have extended their best wishes to the birthday boy. Fans have also been sharing several pictures, videos, and throwbacks on his birthday. As per reports, on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday, a fan club named 'Ranveer Ka Fan Club' donated computers to a school to support the education of underprivileged children. Meanwhile, the Gully Boy star has been spending his time with his wife, Deepika Padukone in their Mumbai home due to coronavirus lockdown.

