Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Nostalgic About Newspapers; Reveals Technology Of Great Antiquity

Ayushmann Khurrana has completed about seven years in Bollywood and has become one of the most loved and versatile actors. In this time of lockdown, the Article 15 star has kept his fans entertained with quirky posts about his life. He also has spread awareness for curbing the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, he took to his Instagram story and talked about how things used to be not long ago and made his fans nostalgic. Read here to know what Ayushmann actor had to share.

Ayushmann Khurrana's trip down the nostalgic lane

On July 8, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a video in his stories. He was in his Chandigarh home. He shared a video where he captured the newspaper at first then showed an old electronic device (tanpura) in the video. In the same story, he also shared a glimpse of the beautiful flowers growing in his house's backyard. At the end of the video, he also showed the huge trees that have grown in the backyard of his house. In the caption of this post, he wrote: "I know the apps have replaced the electronic tanpura but this is for nostalgia". Take a look at the stills from the video here.

Apart from this the Andhadhun actor had recently taken to his Instagram and had shared a photo where he was seen out cycling in Chandigarh. In the post, he was seen sporting a black shirt and navy blue track pants as he cycles with a helmet on his head. Ayushmann was also seen rocking different colour sneakers and round glares while he was cycling. He was also wearing a mask which he had taken off for the pictures. Take a look at the post here.

On work front

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the OTT release film Gulabo Sitabo. In this film, he was seen along with Amitabh Bachchan and the film was loved by fans for both the actors' impeccable acting. This film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and the story was written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Before this film, he was seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was a hit at the box office and was loved by fans for its unique storyline. In their film, he was seen along with Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. This film was written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

