Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Had Two Quirky Fans Interactions Due To His Films?

Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the most loved and popular actors in Bollywood. The actor, over the years, has given a streak of good performances in films and thus has gained a huge fan following for himself. The actor is known to choose scripts that are often offbeat and quite unique in nature. It is this quality of Ayushmann Khurrana that drives fans to watch his films and thus know about the story of the film. However, the actor has had his share of quirky fan interactions where he handled the situation quite well. Here are two instances when Ayushmann Khurrana ran into fans and had an interaction with them, which were inspired by his films.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana Or Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen, Better On-screen Duo?

Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky interactions with his fans

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes 'fellow Dreamer' Ranveer Singh; Vicky Kaushal Says He's Inspired

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor became a huge success and skyrocketed Ayushmann’s career in Bollywood. The actor was loved for his performance in the film and was appreciated by fans and critics alike. He soon became popular among the female fans as his popularity kept growing. In an interview with a news portal, Ayushmann Khurrana recalled the time when a female fan had a strange request for him. Ayushmann said that he was once with his mother at a mall when a girl called him out. Upon meeting the girl, she asked Ayushmann to give her his sperms. The actor's mother was present during this interaction. Ayushmann said that his mother was scandalised by this incident. In the interview, the actor jovially revealed that he handled it well by saying that he is with his mother as of now otherwise he would have given it.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana's Net Worth Proves That They Are Ruling Bollywood

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The premise of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolved around a gay couple trying to get acceptance from a regressive father and the family in general. The love story was quite different from the conventional love stories in Bollywood and hence fans were delighted to see a new and fresh concept.

Thus, the film created a massive buzz among the audience during its time of release. It was during this time that Ayushmann Khurrana spoke to an entertainment portal in which he recalled an incident he had with the LGBTQ community during his college days.

The actor remembered the time when he was invited to a gay club for a party along with his friend. Ayushmann added that during that time, his friend who was the college cricket team captain and he were invited to this party. Ayushmann Khurrana and his friend both politely turned down the invitation due to some other commitments. However, they hung out with the guys later on in the cafeteria of their college later on, according to an entertainment portal.

Also Read | Guru Purnima: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Others Reveal Their Biggest 'Gurus'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.