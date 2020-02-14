Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Gives Couple Goals This Valentine's Day; See Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the talk of the town as the actor has been giving back-to-back hit films in recent times. The Bala actor took the internet by storm with the trailer of his upcoming film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which focuses on same-sex marriage and is a sequel of 2017's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The film, apart from Ayushmann Khurrana also stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. Both Ayushmann and Jitendra are currently busy promoting their film across the country and recently celebrated World Radio Day together and were looking no-less than a couple.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Pictures That Show How To Wear And Pair Your Joggers Right

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar give major couple goals this Valentine's Day

The whole world celebrated Radio Day on February 13, 2020. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar also celebrated the occasion with some of the popular radio personalities at Radio 106.8 FM's office in Mumbai. The duo's entry at the venue resembled the iconic Jai-Veeru pose from the legendary movie Sholay.

It would be safe to say that the actor's knack for paying attention to detail is commendable as both Ayushmaan and Jitendra's outfits were colour-coordinated with each other.

Ayushmann donned a black printed t-shirt which said, "TAKE A BOW", which he paired with a neo oversized jacket, light-blue jeans, quirky socks and white sneakers and a white belt. On the other hand, Jitendra Kumar sported a black t-shirt which had hints of neon. He rounded off his look with light-blue jeans and grey sneakers and a white watch.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Wife Tahira Kashyap's Reaction On Him Kissing A Man; Read

Their film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chadda, and Sunita Rajwar in key roles. If the reports are to be believed, Bhumi Pednekar will have a guest appearance in the film.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Want To Celebrate Kiss Day But There's A Hurdle; Watch

Image Credit: Manav Manglani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.