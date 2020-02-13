Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is based on the subject of homosexuality. Just the trailer of the film has received an amazing response from the audience. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor revealed the reason for signing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Here is what Ayushmann Khurrana said

Ayushmann Khurrana was asked when did it hit him that there was a need for a film based on homosexuality in India. He spoke about the time he was shooting for Dream Girl which was a late-night shoot at some mall. Ayushmann further said that at the mall, he happened to see two guys kissing each other at around 2 o'clock in the morning.

The actor added that it was that one moment which made him look for something like a homosexual film in the mainstream. He said that according to him India was ready for a film like based on homosexuality. The Vicky Donor actor added that he kept asking writer-director Hitesh Kewalya about the idea that he had in his mind for the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. But Kewalya did not disclose the idea until Ayushmann finally cornered him.

Kewalya revealed the idea and said that he wanted to address homosexuality with the next film. Ayushmann Khurrana said that he was very happy with this as he needed this film. He further mentioned that he asked the director if there was a kissing scene in the movie. When the director said yes, he said that it was perfect and it needed to be there.

The film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be featuring Jitendra Kumar who is playing the role of Ayushmann Khurrana's boyfriend in the film. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22 this year.

