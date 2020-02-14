Ayushmann Khurrana's Pictures That Show How To Wear And Pair Your Joggers Right

Ayushmann Khurrana recently created much anticipation among his fans with the trailer of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Apart from his content-driven characters, the actor is best known to make major style statements with his unique fashion choices. Here are a few of his outfits to give you the inspiration to wear and pair your joggers right.

Keep it casual

Ayushmann Khurrana donned a casual outfit for a photo shoot. The actor wore blue coloured joggers and paired it with a black graphic t-shirt and a blue jacket. He completed his look with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Jazz it up

Ayushmann Khurrana gave major party look inspiration when he wore a multi-coloured dye textured shiny bottoms. He balanced the look by pairing it with a black plain t-shirt and tan coloured buttoned-down jacket.

Mesh for a day out

Ayushmann Khurrana donned a white tracksuit for a photoshoot. The actor wore a mesh detailed joggers and paired it with a black graphic t-shirt and a mesh detailed jacket. He completed the look with white sneakers.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana films like 'Bewakoofiyaan' and others streaming on Amazon Prime

Add colour to tone it up

Ayushmann pulled off a multi-coloured tracksuit look for another photo shoot. He paired a drawstring detailed green joggers with a jacket of the same print. The actor completed his look with a watch and white sneakers.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana's photos are every sneakerhead's goals; here's proof

Balance it right

Ayushmann Khurrana pulled off a blue tracksuit look with blue joggers for a photoshoot. He paired the joggers with a white t-shirt. He completed the look with sunglasses and white sneakers.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana reveals wife Tahira Kashyap's reaction on him kissing a man; read

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.