Ayushmann Khurrana's Pictures That Show How To Wear And Pair Your Joggers Right

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unique style & quirky clothing choices. Have a look at some of his pictures that will inspire you to wear joggers right.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana recently created much anticipation among his fans with the trailer of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Apart from his content-driven characters, the actor is best known to make major style statements with his unique fashion choices. Here are a few of his outfits to give you the inspiration to wear and pair your joggers right.

Keep it casual

Ayushmann Khurrana donned a casual outfit for a photo shoot. The actor wore blue coloured joggers and paired it with a black graphic t-shirt and a blue jacket. He completed his look with white sneakers and sunglasses. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Jazz it up

Ayushmann Khurrana gave major party look inspiration when he wore a multi-coloured dye textured shiny bottoms. He balanced the look by pairing it with a black plain t-shirt and tan coloured buttoned-down jacket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Mesh for a day out

Ayushmann Khurrana donned a white tracksuit for a photoshoot. The actor wore a mesh detailed joggers and paired it with a black graphic t-shirt and a mesh detailed jacket. He completed the look with white sneakers.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana films like 'Bewakoofiyaan' and others streaming on Amazon Prime

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Add colour to tone it up

Ayushmann pulled off a multi-coloured tracksuit look for another photo shoot. He paired a drawstring detailed green joggers with a jacket of the same print. The actor completed his look with a watch and white sneakers.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana's photos are every sneakerhead's goals; here's proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Balance it right

Ayushmann Khurrana pulled off a blue tracksuit look with blue joggers for a photoshoot. He paired the joggers with a white t-shirt. He completed the look with sunglasses and white sneakers.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana reveals wife Tahira Kashyap's reaction on him kissing a man; read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

 

 

Published:
