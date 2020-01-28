Ayushmann Khurrana Admits 'genuine Slip' On Saying Same-sex Marriages Permitted In India

Ayushmann Khurrana recently made an erroneous statement in an interview with a leading national daily as he claimed that same-sex marriages are now legalised in our country. After facing major backlash on social media about his ignorance over the status of same-sex marriages in India, the Bala actor took to his Twitter handle and acknowledged that he had made a mistake.

A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4NmPGMedx5 — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 28, 2020

His upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan talks about same-sex couples in India and their fight for equality and acceptance as normal humans in society. The LGBTQ community of India, as well as his fans, are all praise for his film. In the media interaction, he had talked about the greatness of India and the rights of the LGBTQ community.

He said that he is very proud of the country for supporting the LGBTQ community and that our country is quite progressive as to legalize same-sex marriage. However, it is far from reality as same-sex marriages are yet to be legally recognised in India. Ayushmann Khurrana was bashed brutally by netizens for his comment.

Ayushmann Khurrana also talked about his thought process behind choosing such a character to essay on screen. He said that playing this role was probably one of the most important decisions in his life adding that many from the film fraternity advised him against it. However, it was Ayushmann’s decision to stick to the role and the script as he wanted to shatter the stereotypes around the role and several others through the film.

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The Hitesh Kewalya directorial features Ayushmann Khurrana, The Viral Fever fame actor Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo among others in a comedy-drama revolving around same-sex romance. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 21, 2020.

