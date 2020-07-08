When Bhumi Pednekar Shared That She Thinks Ayushmann Likes ‘Coolie No.1’

Bhumi Pednekar has shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in four films to date. In fact, the actor made her Bollywood debut with him with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In an unseen video of Bhumi Pednekar from The Kapil Sharma Show, she was seen saying that she thinks Ayushmann likes Coolie No.1 as every film they do together, he picks her up. Watch the video here:

This Instagram video was shared by a fan account. Here, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu went to the show to promote their film, Saand Ki Aankh. While shooting the rumour segment of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil said to Bhumi that according to the rumours, Bhumi was a Vikram Aur Betal fan and so she did Dum Laga Ke Haisha as her debut film, referring to the piggyback scene from her film. Denying the rumours, the actor said that she thinks Ayushmann Khurrana likes Coolie No.1 as every film they do together, he picks her up.

Here, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen donning a yellow info western outfit. On the other hand, her co-actor Taapsee Pannu stunned in a floral ethnic dress. Both these Bollywood stars sported yellow turbans on their head. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma also wore a yellow tee clubbed with a denim jacket. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pedneka recently took to her Instagram and shared a makeup tutorial video. In the video, she does not give any verbal instructions but physically illustrates the course of action that is to be followed. Here, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor pays quite attention to her skin-tone and eyes, followed by detailing on using mascara, eye-shadow, and concealer. Bhumi Pednekar also used a beauty blender to get an even skin tone. She can be seen wearing a white strappy singlet in the video and has let her hair down. The actor also used two hair-pins to prevent any distractions during the make-up tutorial. Check out the video.

What's Next For Bhumi?

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. For her upcoming, she has bagged two films. First, she will be seen with Akshay Kumar in G.Ashok's Durgavati. She is also roped in for Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht.

