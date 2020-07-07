Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' Has Won Several Awards, Including National Film And IIFA

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is one of the most appreciated films based on a protagonist who is visually impaired. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is a black comedy thriller. The movie also features Tabu and Radhika Apte in supporting roles. The story of the crime-thriller film Andhadhun revolves around a piano player (portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is shown as blind and becomes entrapped in the murder of a popular former film actor. Ayushmann’s film Andhadhun is inspired by a French short film titled ‘L’Accordeur’. As per Box Office India’s reports, the movie managed to earn ₹456 crores as its domestic collection. Let’s take a look at the awards won by the blockbuster film, Andhadhun.

Awards won by the film Andhadhun

National Film Awards: Best Hindi Film and Best Adapted Screenplay

International Indian Film Academy Awards: Best Story

Bandung Film Festival: Honorable Imported Films

Awards won by Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun

Asiavision Awards: Best Actor (Critics)

Zee Cine Awards: Best Actor (Viewer's Choice)

Filmfare Awards: Best Actor (Critics)

National Film Awards: Best Actor

Awards won by Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Screen Awards: Best Director and Best Screenplay

Zee Cine Awards: Best Film Writing

Filmfare Awards: Best Film (Critics) and Best Screenplay

International Indian Film Academy Awards: Best Director

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo which released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The movie narrates the tale of a grumpy landlord (Amitabh) and his whimsical tenant (Ayushmann). The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, to mixed reactions from the audience. If reports are to be believed, the actor will be next seen in the film Toolsidas Junior with Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F.

Apart from this, Ayushmann was also appreciated for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in prominent roles, the film chronicled the story of two homosexual men's journey. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer marked Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first collaboration in the genre.

