Ayushmann Khurrana & Hitesh Share Why 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Is A Comedy Film

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to release on February 21, 2020. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor and the director, Hitesh Kewalya opened up about why it was necessary to make this movie. For all those who are unaware, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a comic plot that deals with how same-sex love is perceived in Indian society.

In the interview when Ayushmann Khurrana and Hitesh Kewalya were asked whether it was their conscious decision to make Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan a comedy, the actor replied that it was. He reportedly went on to explain that if there was no humour in the movie, it would turn into a parallel movie catering to film festivals. It might even turn into a documentary appealing only those who stand for LGBTQ rights.

Ayushmann reportedly continued that to reach out to those people who are against homosexuality it was necessary to add humour. Hitesh Kewalya also reportedly added that humour opened up people and helped people connect better. It was only after such a connection is built, continued Kewalya, that one could talk about certain things.

In another segment, when Ayushmann Khurrana was asked if he had prejudices about the LGBTQ community while growing up, he reportedly said yes. Ayushmann went on to explain that everyone is going through a journey that is evolving them. People are learning new things and trying to become better human beings and this is what the actor believed in.

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will reportedly hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. The movie also stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead along with Ayushmann besides Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. It also marks the directorial debut of Hitesh Kewalya.

