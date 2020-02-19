Ayushmann Khurrana Considers 'Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan' A Giant Leap For Indian Cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to feature in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which will release on February 21, 2020. The film will be social drama with a twist of light-hearted humour revolving around the story of a gay couple. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar opposite Ayushmann Khurrana with Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in supporting roles. Now, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed why films which deal with societal issues like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are important for Indian cinema.

Also read: Neena Gupta on Gajraj Rao in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Our relation evolved with time

Ayushmann Khurrana on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana was speaking to a news daily where he was asked about the positive reception to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailers and songs. The actor stated that it is one of its kind film which is a giant leap for Indian cinema as it portrays two men as homosexuals in a very front-footed manner. Ayushmann expressed that he is happy with the reception of the film as it has been unanimously positive.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar romance in train in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' post

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed furthermore that he belives Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan can be like an induction for the Indian audience as it is not very serious but mainstream and commercial. The actor revealed that the makers of the film have tried to cater to every single person, including the people who are against the LGBTQI+ community. The commercial tonality of the film was decided by the makers in order to introduce the concept of homosexuality to regressive audience in a light-hearted manner.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan gets a U/A certificate

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Also read: Jitendra Kumar: Everything you need to know about 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor

Image courtesy - Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.