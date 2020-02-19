Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Has A New Track; Check It Out

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan makers have just released a brand new song from the film, titled Ooh La La. This new peppy number has been dropped days before the film will hit theatres on February 21, 2020. Find out some more details about this new song from the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

‘Ooh La La’ ready to be the wedding song of the year?

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brand new film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. Now, days before the film will be released, the makers of the film have put out a brand new track from this romantic comedy. This new track has been titled Ooh La La.

The song has been picturised in a train. The leading pair of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetu, are showing their amazing chemistry. The song also has catchy beats and lyrics. Other supporting cast members include Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manavi Gagroo. Even Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media and announced that the song has finally been released.

Ayushmann Khurrana in his Instagram post’s caption said, “Think shaadi season is over? Think again #OhhLaLa out now!" The actor then went on to tag the cast members of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He also tagged the singers Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Tanishk Bagchi in his post. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s post here.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of his Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which starred Bhumi Pednekar. This sequel deals with the topic of the phobia around homosexuality and the myths surrounding the LGBTQ community. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan reunites Ayushmann Khurrana with his Badhaai Ho co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Ayushmann’s love interest’s role has been played by Kota Factory fame Jeetu.

