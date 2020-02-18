Ayushmann Khurrana Slays On The Red Carpet Every Time And These Pics Are Proof

Ayushmann Khurrana, over the years, has managed to gather a huge fan following. However, besides his acting, the dapper actor has made fashion statements that have also won hearts. Here are a few Ayushmann Khurrana's looks that set the temperatures soaring at the red carpets of award shows and events.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Photos Are Every Sneakerhead's Goals; Here's Proof

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Want To Celebrate Kiss Day But There's A Hurdle; Watch

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Wife Tahira Kashyap's Reaction On Him Kissing A Man; Read

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pictures That Show How To Wear And Pair Your Joggers Right

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Gives Couple Goals This Valentine's Day; See Pics

Also Read: Ranveer Singh-Ayushmann Khurrana Ace Bhangra, Take #AreyPyaarKarLe Challenge, Watch

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Acing The Suit Looks Like A Pro In THESE Pics

Also Read: Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Next Three Releases Complete His 10-streak Successes?

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Clears Air About Which Male Co-star He Would Kiss At Promo Event

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Romance In Train In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Post

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The movie is about same-sex love and also stars Jeetendra Kumar besides him. It is all set to release on February 21, 2020. Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Gulabo Sitabo.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan Gets A U/A Certificate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.