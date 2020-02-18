The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana Slays On The Red Carpet Every Time And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana knows how to slay the red carpet look. Here are a few pictures from his moments on the red carpet. Read on to know more about these

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, over the years, has managed to gather a huge fan following. However, besides his acting, the dapper actor has made fashion statements that have also won hearts. Here are a few Ayushmann Khurrana's looks that set the temperatures soaring at the red carpets of award shows and events. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The movie is about same-sex love and also stars Jeetendra Kumar besides him. It is all set to release on February 21, 2020. Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Gulabo Sitabo.

