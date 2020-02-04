Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Are All Hearts, It's More Than 'kaafi' For Dad Gajraj

Ever since the makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped the trailer for the movie on the internet, fans are appreciating it as the subject of the movie is very unique. The film is a comical take on the subject of homosexuality and normalising it in the society. It also stars Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory fame in a lead role, who plays Ayushmann's love interest in the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra's Kiss In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Gets Green Signal

The actors were recently pictured for the promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the video, the actors, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao are seen posing for the cameras. Ayushmann and Jitendra are seen posing by making a heart shape with their hands as Gajraj Rao is looking. Gajraj is seen making a disgusting face as the on-screen couple get comfortable making the heart pose. On being asked about the disgust over Gajraj’s face, Ayushmann said that this is what the whole film is about.

Neena Gupta Shares Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The film is a comical take on a serious issue of homophobia, as well as normalising homosexuality. Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana are playing a gay couple in the movie. Gajraj Rao is playing a homophobic father in the movie.

Ayushmann & Crew For 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Have Fun While Shooting For 'Gabru'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film. It follows the journey of romance between two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie shows the challenges that gay couple go through in homophobic society to get the deserved acceptance. This movie delivers a crucial message on homosexuality with a healthy dose of laughter.

Before 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', Here Are The Top LGBTQ Bollywood Movies To Watch

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that was released in 2017. Since the trailer's release, the entire cast has been receiving praises for their performances and bold-take with the film. It is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

