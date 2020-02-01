Neena Gupta Shares Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Neena Gupta is currently in the headlines for her role in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is Neena Gupta's second collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana.

The duo was last seen in the film Badhaai Ho in the role of Ayushmann's mother. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta is essaying the role of Jitendra Kumar's mother.

Also Read: Disha Patani Shares Her Experience Of Working With Salman Khan For The Second Time

Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account to share the unseen Behind the scenes of the latest song of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song is titled as Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru. The song sung by Romy is very well received by the audience. The music for Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru is given by Tanishq Bagchi.

Neena Gupta captioned the video as "#shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan Behind the scenes of the most loved dance-off of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan! In the video, the cast of the film is all set to give their best shot. Bhushan Kumar revealed that Gabru is an old song that has been recreated. The lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are learning and performing their energetic steps.

Further, Neena Gupta in the video said that if the people focused on the expressions in this song they will forget the dancing and she also did the impressions of Gajraj Rao. Neena Gupta also spoke about the main highlight of the song where Jitendra Kumar kissed Ayushmann Khurrana. She said that it is physically a difficult thing for an actor to do when one is not used to doing it, in public.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Watch the video shared by Neena Gupta here

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Did Not Want Sara To Be A Part Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Here's Why

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.