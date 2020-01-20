The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Is 'sooooo Good' Say Celebrities

Bollywood News

Here is how celebrities reacted to the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. stars like Rajkummar Rao loved the trailer.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has been flying high on his success, and his next destination of success is his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This will be his first movie that will be releasing in the year 2020. The trailer of the movie was released on January 20, 2020.

In this film, we will be seeing Ayushmann breaking stereotypes and beating odds to complete his love. He will be seen romancing actor Jitendra Kumar in this movie, which takes on the taboo of homophobia.

The trailer of Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was loved by fans and has got more than 700k views in a few hours. Here are a few celebrities who reacted to the trailer.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer 

Celebrities react to the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer:

BADSHAH

 

siddhant chaturvedi

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khuranna Instagram

 

 

Published:
