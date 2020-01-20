Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Is 'sooooo Good' Say Celebrities

Ayushmann Khurrana has been flying high on his success, and his next destination of success is his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This will be his first movie that will be releasing in the year 2020. The trailer of the movie was released on January 20, 2020.

In this film, we will be seeing Ayushmann breaking stereotypes and beating odds to complete his love. He will be seen romancing actor Jitendra Kumar in this movie, which takes on the taboo of homophobia.

The trailer of Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was loved by fans and has got more than 700k views in a few hours. Here are a few celebrities who reacted to the trailer.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer

Celebrities react to the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer:

This is so much fun. All the best brother and the whole team of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. https://t.co/lcyC34Yx3F — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 20, 2020

Amazing trailer @ayushmannk !! Loved it and quite impressed tbh! And you say the dialogue so much better than me! "Banega Roadie?!!" 😂😂😂

Killed it! 👏👏👍👍 https://t.co/lKVYAfJMxR — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) January 20, 2020

