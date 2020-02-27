Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar To Kartik-Sara: Which Jodi Has Ruled The BO So Far?

February 2020 is almost over and it has already seen some of the biggest clashes of this year. The month started with the release of the film Malang followed by Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and recently Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the screens. Interestingly, all these movies had a fresh pairing as lead couples. Malang saw the pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen romancing in Love Aaj Kal and Ayushmann Khurrana was seen with debutant Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Here is a look at how these films fared at the box office.

Malang box office collection

Malang started well marking the beginning of February. Mohit Suri’s suspense thriller saw the sizzling chemistry of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film opened up at box office with a decent ₹6.71 Crore. The film collected a total of over ₹50 crores at the box office.

Love Aaj Kal box office collection

Love Aaj Kal was released on Valentine's day as it was a love story in two different eras. The film saw the pairing of Sara Ali Khan with her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan for the first time on the big screen. The film started very well with the highest opening of February at ₹12 Crore but couldn’t ride on the initial success as it managed to collect only around ₹34 Crore.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the much-hyped movies of 2020 till now. It showed the love story of a gay couple and their families reaction. The movie is well received by the audience as well as critics. The movie released last Friday and opened up at ₹9.55 Crore. The film also went on to rake in ₹12 Crore on Sunday but fell short during the week. The film currently has managed to collect ₹39.60 Crore domestically.

