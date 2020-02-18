Ayushmann Khurrana Shows How To Wear Floral Prints Like A Pro | See Pictures

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The star is also known for his eye for fashion. Just like his film choices, his fashion sense is also quirky and unique. Here is a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s best pictures in which he nailed the floral prints.

Ayushmann is in a floral print suit in this picture. He wore a printed blazer and a coordinating trouser. He completed the look with white trainers. He posed for the cameras as he sat on a sitting chair.

Ayushmann treated his fans with this lovely picture as he wore a floral print shirt. Ayushmann wore a short-sleeved shirt. The two-toned shirt looked amazing on his lean physique as he posed for the cameras.

Ayushmann looked stunning in this photoshoot. He was seen wearing a striped long-sleeved t-shirt. He paired it with floral print trousers. Ayushmann completed his look with quirky studded sneakers.

Ayushmann stunned his fans with this amazing look in which he is seen in a complete floral print look. Ayushmann wore a printed blazer and trousers. He also wore a light blue floral print shirt inside. He accessorised the look with blue-tinted sunglasses.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy with his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's promotion. The movie is a comedy-drama film and follows the journey of a gay couple played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The film is expected to release on February 21.

