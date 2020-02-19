Ayushmann Khurrana's Reveals His Version Of LOL & Fans Go Gaga Over It; See Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actors are currently busy promoting their film everywhere. From making appearances on TV shows to giving interviews, the stars and makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the movie is a success.

Recently, the lead actors of the film Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar were seen giving an interview to an entertainment portal. In the interview, the actors were seen talking about many things. The actors were asked about an alternate full form of LOL.

LOL originally stands for Laugh Out Loud. Both the actors thought about the question for a while and then Ayushmann came up with a clever answer. He said that LOL’s alternate full form for him is Love Of Laundas meaning love between guys. It seems that the actors are only focused on their film for now.

Recently the makers released a new song from the film called Ooh La La. It is a peppy number shot mostly inside a train. The lead couple meets their family on the train who are headed for a wedding. The song starts with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar running to catch a train in quirky costumes. Jitendra then pulls off a Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by pulling Ayushmann up inside the train.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film. It follows the journey of romance between two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie shows the challenges that the gay couple goes through in a homophobic society to get deserved acceptance. This movie delivers a crucial message on homosexuality with a healthy dose of laughter.

