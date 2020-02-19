Is Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Ooh La La' A Remake Of Vidya Balan's 'Ooh La La'?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s release is just around the corner. The cast, crew and makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Recently the makers launched the song Ooh La La.

Everyone who heard about this felt like it was a remake of Vidya Balan’s iconic song from the movie The Dirty Picture. In reality, it is an original soundtrack that is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Tony Kakkar with Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar lending their voices. The song is nowhere close to the Vidya Balan song but the first impression is such that it seems like it is, thanks to the current trend in the industry of remakes of popular songs. Fans on Youtube also thought the same with many voicing their concerns. Here are some of the reactions.

The song starts with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar running to catch a train in quirky costumes. Jitendra then pulls off a Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by pulling Ayushmann inside the train. The couple then meets their family and travel together for the wedding. Ooh La La song is a peppy number with a catchy tune.

The movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan does have a remake of Arey Pyaar Karle. The track is a revisited version of the popular 80s track Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re that featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in it. Jitendra Kumar is currently busy with promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is a comedy-drama film and follows the journey of a gay couple played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The film is expected to release on February 21.

