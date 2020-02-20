Ayushmann Khurrana Says They Want To Reach Out To Those Who Are Against Homosexuals

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar will star in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is set to hit the theatres on February 21. The actors are currently busy promoting their film. From making appearances on TV shows to giving interviews, the stars and makers are leaving no stone unturned. Recently, Ayushmann opened up about the film’s subject and treatment in an interview to an entertainment portal.

He said that while being responsible and sensitive, they have kept a commercial approach towards the film so that it reaches the masses. He also said that it is not a love story of two boys, it is about the reaction of their families when they find out that their son is gay. He further mentioned that movies on such topics were made before but mostly in parallel cinema or for festivals.

He also recalled an incident after signing the film where he saw two boys kissing in a mall and that’s when he realised that the industry is ready for a same-sex love story. Talking about homophobia, he said that the team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan did not want to make a film which only caters to those standing with the homosexuals, because then it will be a pure multiplex film, where you already have people in support of homosexuals. He further added that they want to reach out to those who are against homosexuals and for that they had to give them humour and a commercial texture to the film.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film. It follows the journey of romance between two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie shows the challenges that the gay couple go through in a homophobic society. This movie delivers a crucial message on homosexuality with a healthy dose of laughter.

