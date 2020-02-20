Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's Net Worth Could Make Them A Real-life Power Couple

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar have evidently made major headlines for their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which will release on February 21, 2020. The film will feature the two male leads portraying the characters of a gay couple facing societal issues in a light-hearted situational comedy backdrop. Though the two actors are not a romantic couple off-screen, their combined net worth surely suggests that the two can become one of the most influential power couple working in the film industry. Check out their combined net worth below -

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan gets a U/A certificate

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's combine net worth

Ayushmann Khurrana evidently emerged as one of the biggest stars working in the Hindi film industry right now. With multiple hits under his kitty, the actor has amassed a great sum of net worth. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a reported net worth of $6 million which roughly translates to ₹42.9 crores. Besides this, actor Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly charges around ₹2 to ₹3 crores per film. Ayushmann also has a number of brand endorsements which allow him to bring in extra capital. Ayushmann Khurrana is also a luxury car enthusiast as he owns an Audi A6 & BMW 5 Series.

Also read: Jitendra Kumar: Everything you need to know about 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor

On the other hand, actor Jitendra Kumar has evidently gained popularity by featuring in multiple online web series and funny sketch videos. The actor has a reported net worth of $1 million which roughly translates to ₹7 crores. The actor reportedly charges ₹50,000 per episode for web shows and appearances in online sketch comedy videos.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar gives couple goals this Valentine's Day; see pics

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read: Here's how Jitendra Kumar pairs his casual outfits with stunning jackets; See pics

Also read: A Rohit Shetty action thriller on Ayushmann Khurrana's wishlist

Image courtesy - Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.