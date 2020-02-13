Jitendra Kumar: Everything You Need To Know About 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor

Jitendra Kumar is one popular actor in Bollywood. He is from Rajasthan and he has a degree in civil engineering from IIT Kharagpur. It is said that Jitendra also took acting classes to pursue his acting dream. He has acted in various web series like The Viral Fever, The Screen Patti, Girlyapa and many more.

The actor is all geared up to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is all set to release on February 21, 2020. The trailer of the film came out three weeks ago and created a buzz among movie lovers. It has also received over 50 million views on YouTube. Jitendra Kumar will be playing the lead role in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Let us take a look at some more details about the actor.

Everything you need to know about Jitendra Kumar

Some of the popular characters played by Jitendra Kumar are Gittu in Permanent Roommates, Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and Arjun Kejriwal in a comedy sketch. The actor was appreciated for his role in the web series. Hitesh Kewalya also mentioned that he saw the actor's web series and decided to give him an opportunity in his upcoming film. Jitendra Kumar has also won the award for Best Performer-Comic at the Talentrack Digital Content Awards.

