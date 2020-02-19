Here's How Jitendra Kumar Pairs His Casual Outfits With Stunning Jackets; See Pics

Jitendra Kumar is a popular Indian actor on the web platform, who hails from Khairthal, Rajasthan. Reportedly, he was always fond of doing mimicry and used to copy Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Nana Patekar, and Sharukh Khan in his childhood.

He played the character of ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ in Kota Factory. His famous portrayal of characters like Jeetu, Munna Jazbaati and the mimicry of famous Indian politicians has made him a star, earning him enormous love from fans.

The webseries actor is making his Bollywood debut in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Along with his acting skills, he also has a great fashion sense. So, to witness his quirky style, here are some of his pictures where he has paired his casual outfits with some amazing jackets. Have a look at his pictures to get some fashion cues-

Times when Jitendra Kumar flaunted his quirky fashion with stunning jackets

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

Image courtesy: jitendrak1

