Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar's On Screen Kiss Was Disturbed By THIS

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saaavdhaan's lead Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to break stereotypes with their upcoming movie. From being hostel boys’ messiah to playing a muffler draped politician, Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar has done it all in several web series. With his gone-in-a-second kiss in the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he has taken his dedication for the role a level up.

At a recent media interaction, Jitendra Kumar said that as soon as he heard that the film was about a gay love story, it was obvious for him that there would be romance involved in it. He also said that the concept of two guys falling in love and their feelings for each other was important to be portrayed. He further addedthat he was not hesitant regarding the script and the kissing scene.

Kumar went on to say that question of his comfort while doing the scene was surely in his mind but his co-star, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the entire crew of the movie created a very comfortable space for him. He said that it was his second on-screen kiss and the very first with a male actor. Jitendra was asked about how the kiss turned out to be to which he joked that it was not very different than kissing a girl. He concluded by joking that, 'Daadhi thodi chubhti hai (the beard gets irritating)' but other than that it is the same.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film. It follows the journey of romance between two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie shows the challenges that gay couple goes through in homophobic society to get the deserved acceptance. This movie delivers a crucial message on homosexuality with a healthy dose of laughter.

