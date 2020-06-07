Ayushmann Khurrana's Funny Moments From The Sets Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar in the lead roles made headlines with its intriguing storyline about same-sex love, ever since the film was announced. Ayushmann Khurrana's film received heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike. Moreover, the film also had a massive response from LGBTQ+ supporters. The movie received a warm welcome at the Box Office. Keep reading to see a few BTS videos of the film.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's BTS video

Makers of the film released a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is all about having fun. In the video, Ayushmann, who essays the role of Kartik Singh, can be seen donning a red bodysuit. Later, the actor also shares his experience of working on the set. He says it is a phenomenal experience, and he feels like a superstar.

The next frame shows Gajraj Rao, who plays the role of Shankar Tripathi, unbuttoning his shirt in front of a table fan. This is followed by a glimpse of him posing with Neena Gupta, his on-screen wife, and the two share a good laugh during the shoot. Later, the video also shows Maanvi Gagroo, who plays the role of Goggle Tripathi, all covered in haldi, and then she poses with the Tripathi family for a wedding selfie.

Later, the BTS video also features the kissing scene between Ayushmann and Jeetendra (lead actors), which was also shown in the trailer and had especially grabbed many eyeballs. Apart from the actors, the whole team of the film can be seen having a gala time on set. In one frame, Ayushmann also describes the family as, "Poora khaandaan paagalon ka khaandaan hai. Every character is mad...apart from Jeetu." However, the last frame in the BTS video shows Gajraj Rao bursting into laughter, and Ayushmann Khurrana's reaction deserves a special mention.

For the unversed, helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on February 21, 2020. The film was a same-sex love story and a spin-off of the 2017 released film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which talked about erectile dysfunction. The sequel film features Manu Rashi, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh in supporting roles, while Bhumi Pednekar also had a cameo appearance in the movie.

