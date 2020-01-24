Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About Being A 'socially Aware Citizen',lauds Progressive Indians

Ayushmann Khurrana has had an unparalleled record in his career for doing successful films that deal with a socially relevant issue. The actor's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, delves into the topic of homosexuality. Asked about the subject of change in the Indian society, in an interview with a leading national daily, the Vicky Donor actor opened up about his idea of patriotism and claimed that he believes true patriotism is not in blind love for the country but in taking efforts to change and improve the country.

The Bala actor also claimed that his choice of films will always be centered around subjects that are socially relevant and would stir up some conversation about unspoken issues. Declaring his love for the diversity in India, Ayushmann feels proud of the fact that the trailer of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been liked and praised by the progressive generation of India. He also revealed that it is a remarkable feat for the country to decriminalize homosexuality and consider the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen on the silver screen in Amar Kaushik's film Bala in which he played the role of a prematurely balding young man. The film highlighted the psychological complex faced by individuals across the country due to their appearance. The film was critically acclaimed and received positive reviews from fans.

Up next for Ayushmann Khurrana

In the current year, Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. Both films are expected to release in theaters in the month of February. The trailer of the Hitesh Kewalya directorial was released earlier this week and has been lauded by other actors and Khurrana's fans.

