From Reel To Real, Exploring Ayushmann Khurrana And Yami Gautam's Camaraderie

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made their Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. The duo then went on to share the screen space in Amar Kaushik's Bala. The movie had Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of a bald man, who is in love with a TikTok sensation Pari played by Yami Gautam.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also had Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Released in 2019, Bala has managed to become one of the widely appreciated movies of the last year.

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana might have had different career trajectories, but their on-screen chemistry still is loved by the audiences. So, when in an old interview, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked about his chemistry with Yami Gautam he simply called it 'organic'. In the same interview, Ayushmann also revealed that they (Yami and him) are family friends.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam friendship

In an old interview, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he completed his internship with Yami Gautam's dad. He also revealed that they shared a cordial bond. Much like their on-screen chemistry, the duo also shares a strong bond offscreen. So, when Yami Gautam took to her social media to express disappointment over an award function snub, Ayushmann was among the first to support her.

Yami Gautam's nomination snub

Yami Gautam took to social media to express her disappointment over snub from a popular award show. The actor wrote a heartfelt note to address the issue and also spread some words of motivation for all her fans. While Yami Gautam's nomination snub became the talk of the town, the one thing that won hearts was Aysuhmann Khurrana's reply. He said, "So proud YG."

Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana was among the first to come out in support of Yami. Following which, actors like Vikrant Massey, Kajal Aggarwal, among others supported Yami. Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also supported Yami Gautam and wrote: "Buddha baby."

(Promo Image Courtesy: Yami Gautam Instagram)

