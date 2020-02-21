Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Sweet Note Ahead Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & 'Bhoot' Clash

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. The actor is coming up with an interesting concept of same-sex relationships for his audience this time. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is also slated to release on February 21, 2020. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana decided to wish Vicky Kaushal for his movie with a beautiful message.

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted a beautiful message for Vicky Kaushal. He wished him all the best by sharing a picture of them. He also penned a beautiful poem for the Uri actor. The actor wrote that the two are coming on-screen on the same day. Take a look.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana is fond of BTS and THIS is his favourite song by the South-Korean band

Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hain!

Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan,

Lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann.

Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. 🤗👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UWWM8wXwzz — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 20, 2020

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana says they want to reach out to those who are against homosexuals

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Helmed by Hemant Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-series. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. The movie will theatrically release on February 21, 2020. Fans are desperately waiting to watch the first Bollywood movie that will address the issue of LGBTQ.

Also Read| Vicky Kaushal believes that he and Ayushmann Khurrana are connected somewhere; here's why

About Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a film that will feature Vicky Kaushal alongside Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana. It is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the film. This horror flick is said to be based on true events. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship will hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' banned in Dubai, here's why

Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.