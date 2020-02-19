Ayushmann Khurrana Confesses Of Being Borderline Homophobic Pre-SMZS

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his upcoming social rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It is slated to be released on February 21, 2020. Recently, while promoting his film, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked about the first time he came across homosexuality and the power of cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Homosexuality

According to the reports, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film and was recently seen talking about it with a leading entertainment portal. Khurrana was asked about the topic of his film, and the time he came across the term homosexuality. On which, the actor said that he does not really remember that, and stated that it was probably in school when he was in his early teens.

Khurrana stated that he never attended a co-ed school or college and that he was not much receptive to the concept. He further stated that he was not very progressive in his thought process, and accepted that he was borderline homophobic. But he saw a transition in his thought process over years, as he came to Delhi and Mumbai, and met a few people from the community.

This was when he started becoming more sensitive towards them. He stated that he was a ‘fool’ in his school days but has matured now, and any person can achieve this in their own life if they are open-minded. He also spoke that if they can manage to do this through their films, then it will be a huge victory.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in the movie theatres.

For the unversed, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and will feature Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, and Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi. It will also feature Neena Gupta and other actors.

