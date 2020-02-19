Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts Pride Flag On His T-shirt, Gives A Bold Message ‘love Is Love’

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for an upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor would be featured alongside Jitendra Kumar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan is the second installment of the movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Ahead of the movie release, Ayushmann Khurrana has shunned stereotypes relating to homosexuality with his brave fashion choice.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted a quirky picture of himself. The actor wore a graphic t-shirt with the pride flag of the LGBTQ community as the graphic. His T-shirt also had beautiful words ‘Love is Love’ imprinted on it.

The actor teamed up his t-shirt with light blue denim and a light golden coloured bomber jacket. He completed his look with a black watch. Ayushmann Khurrana also flaunted the pride flag on his t-shirt and struck his signature ‘hands in pocket’ pose.

Ayushmann Khurrana's social media post

As part of the caption, Ayushmann Khurrana treated his fans with a beautiful phrase that is 'Love is Love'. He also informed that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would be releasing on February 21, 2020.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan has been creating headlines after its trailer release due to its intriguing plot based on same-sex love. The movie has also received a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While interacting with an entertainment portal, Khurrana commented that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will take the audience on a fun ride while focussing on the right message. Ayushmann also revealed that he was sold with Anand L Rai and Hitesh Kewalya's vision of a quintessential Bollywood movie.

