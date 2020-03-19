Ayushmann Khurrana Was NOT The First Choice For 'Article 15'? Read Other Unknown Facts

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has always managed to bag praises from the audience and the critics for his performances. The year 2019 was one of the eventful years for Ayushmann Khurrana as he delivered three back to back box-office hits. The very first release of Ayushmann Khurrana in 2019 was Article 15 and it was unlike any other film that he had starred in before. Just like the film, it's inception and making was also interesting. Here are a few lesser-known facts of Article 15.

Lesser-known facts and interesting trivia about Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana wrapped Article 15 in 30 days

It is reported that the Bala actor was blown away after the director Anubhav Sinha narrated him the script of Article 15. A few reports claim that Ayushmann wrapped up his schedule in 30 days. He dedicatedly shot for 30 days without a single break. To understand the premises of the story, which is set in Uttar Pradesh, Ayushmann reached there a couple of days prior, as per reports.

Ayushmann Khurrana was not the first choice for Article 15

Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana was not the first choice for Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. In an interview with a leading news portal, director Anubhav Sinha revealed that he met Ayush to discuss some other project. but during their chat, he gave a sneak peek about the movie and that interested Khurrana. Later, the Vicky Donor actor insisted him to collaborate with him for Article 15. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for the investigation-drama.

Character Nishad played Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was inspired by a real-life character

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub essayed a pivotal character in the film Article 15. Reportedly, his character is loosely based on social activist and BHIM army co-founder, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan. In an interview, Ayyub revealed that Anubhav Sinha gave him the choice to choose a character, and he thought of playing Nishad on the screen.

Article 15 was not a real-life story but many

As soon as the makers dropped the trailer of the film, many critics speculated that the film was based on a real-life incident. But later the makers cleared the air and explained that the work was inspired by multiple incidents. A report by a leading news portal states that some of the scenes in Article 15 is inspired by the 2014 Badaun gang-rape allegations and the 2016 Una flogging incident.

