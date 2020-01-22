Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Eccentric At 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' Trailer Success Party

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which released on January 20, 2020, has impressed the movie buffs. Celebrities were also taken by surprise after the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped on social media. Fans applauded the courage by Ayushmann Khurrana and also praised the cast for their impeccable acting prowess. Many fans commented and even thanked Ayushmann for choosing such films that sent out a thought-provoking message.

And to celebrate this success, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hosted a success bash after the trailer release at a popular restaurant in Andheri. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Maanvi Gagroo, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sunita Rajwar, Jitendra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Divya Khosla Kumar also marked their presence at the success party.

Ayushmann Khurrana sported a black t-shirt with the word ‘love’ written in different languages, black joggers and completed the look with a neon jacket. Tahira Kashyap sported a white shirt with blue boyfriend jeans and neon shoes. Jitendra Kumar wore a black and beige zipper with black pants. Neena Gupta looked pretty as she attended the party wearing a plain black dress and black shoes and completed the look with a yellow sling bag. Gajraj Rao sported a white t-shirt and jeans with a blue suede shirt. Divya Khosla Kumar donned a white full sleeves sweatshirt with a printed mini skirt. Check out a few pictures from the event.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Go "zyada" On Social Media

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Is 'sooooo Good' Say Celebrities

All about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is expected to release on February 21. The movie has been bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film acts as a second installment to its previous hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Just like its previous film, this film too aims to highlight an important factor through light-hearted humour.

Also read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Dialogues Take Internet By Storm

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor 'can't Wait' For Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan After Trailer Launch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.