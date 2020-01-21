'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Dialogues Take Internet By Storm

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is among the most anticipated films of the year and as the makers of the movie unveiled the trailer on January 20, since then it has created quite stir amongst netizens. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo in prominent roles. The movie will reportedly trace a story on homosexuality with comedy puns.

The trailer of the film has already received millions of views and has left quite an impression on people. However, two separate dialogues from the film have captured the attention of Twitter users, several netizens have come up with memes and have turned the dialogues into hilarious posts.

*Every year In IPL*

Me: Iss saal pakka RCB hi jitegi...🙌



CSK/MI be like: 😎😎#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/D0kXMcG6dq — Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) January 20, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan



* When neighbours catch me smoking * pic.twitter.com/oy2vXi7V7U — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 20, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan



When my dad already being a UPSC Aspirant and I am appearing for UPSC,

His words to me - pic.twitter.com/OqQbgIYhHy — Debojit Gorai (@DebojitGorai) January 20, 2020

Teachers when a top rank holder takes commerce instead of science. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/960Le8SOWy — Peejjah 🐽 (@Falana_Dimka) January 20, 2020

Me: Once i have a degree, there will be plenty of opportunities in life



Life:#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/w12oorsq9k — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) January 20, 2020

Indian aunties when they run into you while you're out on a date #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/BeQKBWKi5m — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) January 20, 2020

To be released on February 21

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be a romantic comedy-drama talking about homosexuality. It is a quasi-sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was reported to be a major hit at the box office. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. Khurrana's film is set to release on February 21, 2020.

