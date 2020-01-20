Shraddha Kapoor 'can't Wait' For Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan After Trailer Launch

The social media has been spammed with fans expressing their feelings about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. The prequel of the film had managed to gain a lot of viewership which served as a great attraction point for the second addition to the franchise. Ayushmann has not only impressed his fans but also other celebrities from the industry. Shraddha Kapoor who is currently busy with her upcoming, Street Dancer 3D took to her social media to say that she ‘can’t wait’ for the film after watching its trailer. Other celebrities have shared their views about the trailer. Read more to know about celebrities and fans reacting to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer.

Fan and Celebrity Reactions

Fantastic trailer, AK! Loved loved loved — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) January 20, 2020

Totally LOVED IT BRO.😂 You again recreated the Scene of your Idol's Film DDLJ. ❤️ Another blockbuster loading. All The best bro.👍#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/BYUV3TB0A4 — FAN !💥 (@KohlisAvenger) January 20, 2020

Back in 2018, @ayushmannk had told me that he’d love to do fun and entertaining film on homosexuality. And today this fun and game-changing trailer arrives. What a guy! ❤️https://t.co/3Z3Ut3Wome pic.twitter.com/dsT75N1Jrx — Rahul Gangwani (@Itemboi) January 20, 2020

Outstanding bro. Truly brilliant. Well done. Way to go. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 20, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer

Ayushmann Khurrana manages to make it to the headlines with his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. The film features the story of homosexual men Kartik Singh (Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who are in love. The trailer shows the problems faced by the LGBT community in an engaging and comical way that has taken over social media like a wildfire.

