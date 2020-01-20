The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shraddha Kapoor 'can't Wait' For Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan After Trailer Launch

Bollywood News

Shraddha took to her social media to express her excitement for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. Read more to know about celebrity and fan reactions

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
shraddha kapoor

The social media has been spammed with fans expressing their feelings about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. The prequel of the film had managed to gain a lot of viewership which served as a great attraction point for the second addition to the franchise. Ayushmann has not only impressed his fans but also other celebrities from the industry. Shraddha Kapoor who is currently busy with her upcoming, Street Dancer 3D took to her social media to say that she ‘can’t wait’ for the film after watching its trailer. Other celebrities have shared their views about the trailer. Read more to know about celebrities and fans reacting to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer.

Also Read | Don't Have Money, Will Give It Back: Shraddha Kapoor To Paps As Varun Dhawan Buys Her Gift

Also Read | Shabana Azmi Hurt, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Request Not To Share Accident Pictures

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Groove Along With Jethalal On Sets Of TMKOC; See Pics

  • Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
ayushmann khurrana

Fan and Celebrity Reactions

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer

Ayushmann Khurrana manages to make it to the headlines with his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. The film features the story of homosexual men Kartik Singh (Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who are in love. The trailer shows the problems faced by the LGBT community in an engaging and comical way that has taken over social media like a wildfire.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor’s Reaction To Varun Dhawan’s 'Mr Lele’ Poster Has A Shakti Kapoor Connect

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Emotionally Reveals Disease That Caused Father Rocky's Death; Watch Clip

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ASHOK CHAVAN MAKES BIG CLAIM
OPERATION SHAHEEN BAGH STUNG
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA