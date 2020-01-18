Ayushmann Khurrana's Shirtless Pic A 'hot' Treat To Beat This Winter Chilly

While the temperatures of Mumbai are becoming quite cold, versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have set the mercury levels rising as he flaunts his toned abs in his latest post on Instagram. Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted a photo on Instagram where he can be seen flaunting this body with a hot mug of coffee. Ayushmann Khurrana looks sexy in this newly shared pic.

He also went on telling his fans that he hails from Chandigarh and this current weather in Mumbai is like the start of November in the north. And he also goes on saying that January is the most beautiful month in Mumbai. Check out the photo here.

Fans have been loving this look of Aysuhmann Khurrana. There have been various comments on his post where fans are complimenting his fit physique. Not only fans but his brother Aparshakti Khurrana also commented on the picture. He went on the picture super hot with flames of fire emoticon.

More about Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana needs no introduction as the talented actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He has been delivering back-to-back stellar performances on the silver screen. With a fabulous 2019, Ayushmann is currently gearing up to entertain the audience with his upcoming films.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been having a kitty full of films. He also focuses on working for content-driven films. And most of his films are based on societal changes and problems. Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up to star in Aanand L. Rai’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that focuses on same-sex relationships. Apart from this, Ayushmann will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo which also stars Bollywood's legendary Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

