Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About His Journey, Says 'Now I Can Deal With Anything'

Ayushmann Khurrana ruled the box office in the year 2018 and 2019 with blockbuster hits like Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, Dream Girl, and Bala. The actor is gearing up for two releases in the year 2020. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor talked about his journey in Bollywood and how he has grown up in the following years.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about his growth and success in the film industry

In conversation with a leading daily, Ayushmann mentioned that he has no complaints from his life. He added that he can only express gratitude towards his life as life has given him everything he wanted including early lessons in his career. Now, he is fine both mentally and emotionally and he can deal with anything in life which is really important, as added by him.

He talked about his personal growth and said that he truly believes that your personal evolution as a person as well as an actor reflects in your work too. The actor further added that it helps you to develop as a performer. Ayushmann talked about his scripts and said that some fantastic spirits have come the way that helped him create a space for himself in the film industry.

The Bala actor said that all these years, his filmography boasts of four National Award-winning films, which is unheard of. Ayushmann further added that he feels blessed with the hope that his journey continues further. He concluded his conversation saying that he will always give his 100% as an artist, choose the best scripts and create great characters out of them.

Ayushmann Khurrana talked about Mumbai and said that he likes the city very much. He added that he is a Mumbaikar now and he loves this city more than any other in the country. Talking about his parents, the actor said that he obviously misses them and wants to go back to them. Furthermore, he said that for the sense of nostalgia, he could visit his birthplace but he cannot live anywhere else but Mumbai.

The actor shared his opinion about the impact a successful film has over the team and the actors. He said that not just the actors, the crew also benefits from a hit film.

The Badhai Ho actor added that it helps them to have a credible film in their CV. He further added that these things show that people have built a certain trust around him and the numbers now are also showing the same. He concluded that he is very glad that is taking baby steps towards success.

