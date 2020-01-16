Taapsee Pannu Shares Cryptic BTS Pics With Ayushmann Khurrana, Leaves Fans Wondering

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the finest versatile actors in the film industry and her performance in 2019 supports it. From playing a sharp businesswoman in Badla to a space-scientist in Mission Mangal, each of Taapsee's projects bagged appreciation.

The actor, last seen Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar, is all set to kickstart with her 2020 projects. Recently, Taapsee Pannu posed with Ayushmann Khurrana and shared the pictures on her Instagram story.

To make her followers a little more curious, Taapsee Pannu played a guessing game. She shared the picture of their shoes and wrote, 'Guess Who!!???'. Later, she shared another picture featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann was wearing a casual plain blue colour t-shirt whereas Taapsee Pannu was dressed in a white t-shirt and brown coloured dungaree. She kept her naturally curly hair open to complete the look. The duo wore a white pair of shoes. Look at the pictures below:

No official announcements have been made about the upcoming project. Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana have a director connection. The Bala actor has worked with director-writer Anubhav Sinha, and Taapsee's upcoming film Thappad is also directed by Anubhav Sinha. If the stars are working on the same project, they will soon mark their first collaboration.

What's next on the table?

On the work front, Taapsee has many projects lined up for 2020. Apart from Thappad, she will also essay the lead in RSVP Production's next venture. She will share the screen space with actor Vikrant Massey in September 2020's release Haseen Dilruba.

On the other side, Ayushmann is also all set to share the screen with actor Amitabh Bachchan in their upcoming flick Gulabo Sitabo. He has also wrapped the shooting schedule for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a sequel to his 2017's hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

(Cover Picture Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

