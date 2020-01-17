Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About The Importance And Awareness Of LGBTQ In The Society

After playing the bald guy in his recent film Bala and a guy who arouses men in a female voice in his film, Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to come back to the big screen in the role of a gay from a small-town in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann Khurrana feels he had to do this film to do his bit for the cause of LGBTQ community in India.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann revealed about why chose to do a film like this. He said that he was born and brought up in a small city and while growing up he did not have the adequate knowledge to understand the situation. He also said that he has seen his perspective about the LGBTQ community evolve and he has slowly recognised the societal stigma and stereotypes associated with the community at large and it changed him.

Ayushmann Khurrana also revealed that he was proud when Article 377 was struck down by the Supreme Court. Because he believes that human beings are born equals and should be treated as equals. “Who they are, whom they love, what their choices are should never be questioned in a free country.”

Ayushmann Khurrana further emphasised by saying such doesn’t happen anywhere and the evolution too is becoming much better. He also said that he is grateful that India has also evolved with time and striking down of Article 377 was a historic step towards fostering inclusivity. He was proud of his country when the judgement was passed.

Ayushmann also said that he decided to back Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan because such films foster the spirit of inclusivity and individuality in society at large. He calls this an attempt at celebrating the individuality of all Indians and championing inclusivity that truly defines everyone as human beings. He also added that this film is a very important message to as many families and parents in India. The film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will release on February 21, 2020.

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

