Ayushmann Khurrana Goes Wild Grooving To 'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick', Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to touch the topic of homosexuality, with his upcoming rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. For the promotion of the same, he was recently seen in Patna. Read on to know what happened in Patna, when Khurrana was promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

READ | Arjun Kapoor & Maniesh Paul's Hilarious Pun-intended Banter Has A Funny Batman Twist

Ayushmann dances at the beats of Lagawelu Jab Lipstick

For the promotion of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana and his co-star Jitendra were seen at an event in Patna, Bihar. At the event, the two were seen dancing at the beats of the famous Pawan Singh song called Lagawaelu Jab Lipstick. Both channeled their inner Baratis and went wild as soon as the audience started cheering for them. Here is the video of the same.

READ | Sonam Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor's Luxury Cars And Fashion Brands; Here's Their Combined Net-Worth



For the unversed, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second installment of the 2017 rom-com Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The upcoming film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The teaser was released on May 9, 2019, giving the theme of the film. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan release date is slated to be February 21, 2020. Fans of the actor have been hugely awaiting its release.

READ | Rebel Wilson's Stunning Transformation: Check Out Her Before And After Photos

READ | Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For Her Saree Amidst Marriage Rumours With Aditya Narayan

Ayushmann Khurrana has established himself in Bollywood after giving the industry several back to back hits. He is known for his comic portrayal of characters, as well as his choice of films that revolve around social issues. These films include Article 15, Bala, Badhaai Ho, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.