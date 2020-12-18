Ravi Dubey Shares A Post About His Grandfather's Demise; Ayushmann Pays His Respects

Actor Ravi Dubey shared a heartfelt post after his grandfather passed away on his Instagram feed. The video was from an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Ayushmann Khurana paid his condolences in the comments. Take a look at the adorable video.

Actor Ravi Dubey posts a video of his grandfather

Ravi Dubey lost his grandfather day before yesterday, on December 16, 2020. The actor had shared the news on his Instagram feed yesterday and has shared a video of his from the time when the actor was participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. His grandfather was elated that the actor was a part of the show and wished him the best for his time on the show and Dubey was seen getting emotional on the episode.

Ravi shared the video in which he was saying how he has always taken his parents name at various platforms but never spoke about his Dadaji, and then introduced the world to his grandfather ‘Ram Shringar Dubey’.

The caption on the post read, “Rest in peace baba â¤ï¸ #ShriRamSringarDubey remember his name, send him prayers”. Several actors and friends commented under the post shared by the actor, Ayushmann Khurana dropped a heart too. Take a look at the comments here.

Ravi Dubey’s message for his grandfather

Ravi took to his Instagram yesterday on December 17, 2020, to share the news with his followers of his grandfather’s passing. With a bunch of pictures of his family and a selfie with his grandpa, the actor wrote a long message for him. He said, ‘My grandfather Shri Ram Shringar Dubey passed away last night he lived a long and self-reliant life ...and went peacefully, mom tells me his last words were ‘à¤œà¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤® ‘ , we will cherish him for ever in our hearts ,I request you to picture him in your mind and hold an intention for his eternal happiness and eternal bliss in your heart ...i firmly believe that this collective prayer and intention for his happiness will empower him in his onward journey. thank you #RestInPeace Baba.”

