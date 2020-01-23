The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Others

A few days back, Prabhas took to his social media to make an announcement regarding his upcoming film. Here is all you need to know about Prabhas20. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
prabhas

A few days back, Baahubali sensation Prabhas shared a brand new picture on his social media account. With the picture, Prabhas announced that he is resuming shooting for his upcoming film. Prabhas was last seen in Saaho. In the film, he was featured next to Shraddha Kapoor. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. Prabhas's upcoming film has grabbed everyone's attention. The film has been a secret so far and no official announcement had been made. But the new picture shared by Prabhas is hinting towards something big.

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Also Read: Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Rajinikanth & South Indian Actors Who Influenced Bollywood

Check out the picture below

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on

According to sources, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a Palmist in the film. It is also speculated that actor Pooja Hegde will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas. The untitled film has received a tentative title Prabhas20. Prabhas20 is director Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming project. Reportedly, the first schedule of the film was shot in Italy and Prabhas, as well as Pooja Hegde, was part of the schedule. 

The news regarding the film being his 20th has been trending all over social media. Prabhas's fans were going gaga over the news and started the hashtag #Prabhas20 on Twitter. Ardent fans of Prabhas have always been very supportive of the actor and all of his upcoming projects. It is also reported that the makers of the film are on the track of completing the film on time. 

The film is set against the backdrop of Europe. This big-budget romantic-drama will be jointly bankrolled by Krishnam Raju's Gopalkrishna Movies and UV Creations. Prabhas20 is going to be a Pan-India release as it will be dubbed in multiple languages. Meanwhile, music director Amit Trivedi will be composing the music for the film.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
KAPIL MISHRA ON DELHI ASSEMBLY POLL
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA