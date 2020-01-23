Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

A few days back, Baahubali sensation Prabhas shared a brand new picture on his social media account. With the picture, Prabhas announced that he is resuming shooting for his upcoming film. Prabhas was last seen in Saaho. In the film, he was featured next to Shraddha Kapoor. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. Prabhas's upcoming film has grabbed everyone's attention. The film has been a secret so far and no official announcement had been made. But the new picture shared by Prabhas is hinting towards something big.

Check out the picture below

According to sources, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a Palmist in the film. It is also speculated that actor Pooja Hegde will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas. The untitled film has received a tentative title Prabhas20. Prabhas20 is director Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming project. Reportedly, the first schedule of the film was shot in Italy and Prabhas, as well as Pooja Hegde, was part of the schedule.

The news regarding the film being his 20th has been trending all over social media. Prabhas's fans were going gaga over the news and started the hashtag #Prabhas20 on Twitter. Ardent fans of Prabhas have always been very supportive of the actor and all of his upcoming projects. It is also reported that the makers of the film are on the track of completing the film on time.

The film is set against the backdrop of Europe. This big-budget romantic-drama will be jointly bankrolled by Krishnam Raju's Gopalkrishna Movies and UV Creations. Prabhas20 is going to be a Pan-India release as it will be dubbed in multiple languages. Meanwhile, music director Amit Trivedi will be composing the music for the film.

