Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For February 18: Roshni And Aman Meet After A Year

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is one of the most popular Indian fantasy television series. It features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles of Aman and Roshni, respectively. The story of the show revolves around their love story, and how forces of evil try to keep them apart. Read on to know more about what happened on the 91st episode of the show, dated February 18, 2020:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for February 18

In the 91st episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Aman comes back late in the night from the hospital. His sister asks him to have some food and he says he does not want to, and his sister and grandma should not stay up all night just to wait for him. Aman’s sister says that he has not smiled in over a year. Aman states that no one in their house is happy, as his mother Parveen is in a coma. Aman blames Roshni for this and leaves.

Tabeezi is consoling Salma, Roshni’s mother, telling her that a lot has changed in this past year, and Aman is the one who has changed the most. Tabeezi states that each day he spends away from Roshni is taking Aman to the dark side. Salma states that every Jinn does go to the dark side one day. Tabeezi states that Aman is unable to understand the root of the problem, and says that he stays out of the house every night, and is always seen with some other girl.

Roshni hears this and starts crying as she expresses her anger towards Aman. She says that she never again wants to hear his name. The two lovers stay up at night, and the black cat reappears. The fairy narrator says that Aman will need Roshni to fight the new evil that has come.

In the morning, Aman is seen going to work, and Roshni also comes there to deliver some packages. Aman is back at work and meets his long-time friend and brother. As Roshni is talking to her mother, Aman hears her voice, but as soon as he is about to turn he gets a call from a doctor. The doctor tells Aman that his mother’s kidneys have stopped functioning.

Aman rushes towards his car, and Roshni leaves to go meet her mother, and the two enter the same lift. They feel each other’s presence and both of them break into tears. Their hands come close but they are still apart. Aman breaks the lift in a fit of rage. Roshni tries to stop him but then stops herself from doing so.



