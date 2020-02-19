Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals The 'mithai Menu' Of SMZS, Calls Jitendra His 'patisha'

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is a few days away from its theatrical release. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make it a box office hit as they are promoting their film on all platforms. Recently, Aysuhmann Khurrana, along with Jitendra Kumar revealed a few insights about the film and themselves.

Recently, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’s official Instagram handle released a video where Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar went on to reveal a few details that were asked on the digital interview. The highlight of the video was when Ayushmann Khurrana said that every member in the film resembles a sweet. He then goes on to name each cast with the name of a sweet. Ayushmann calls Jitendra Kumar Patisha. He further goes on to say that Gajraj Rao looks like Balushahi, Neena Gupta looks like Khoye ki Barfi, and then goes on to state that he has no idea why people think he looks like Kaju Katli.

Also read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Release Triggers A Meme Fest On Social Media

They then go on to do a quick 90-second video where they were asked multiple questions ranging from which song are they listening to, to when can fans see them next. Both Ayushmann and Jitendra seem to share a good bond with each other. Watch the video here.

Also read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Latest Song 'Ooh La La' Has Fans Grooving

About the film

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film, Shubh Mangal Jyaada Saavdhan is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020. The film stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles where they will play the role of Jitendra Kumar’s parents in the film. Watch the trailer here below.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Romance In Train In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Post

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Considers 'Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan' A Giant Leap For Indian Cinema

Image courtesy: Jitendra Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.