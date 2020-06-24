Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun And Other Bollywood Films That Had A Visually Impaired Lead

Lately, Bollywood has developed and delivered some extraordinary stories for viewers. Bollywood is moreover opting for socially concerned topics nowadays as we see many movies being made on social issues. It is good to see movies these days as they are loaded up with messages and life exercises. A few Bollywood films were depicted on identified subjects giving attention to blindness and vision impairment. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, among others are some movies that had visually impaired characters. See list below-

Here are some Bollywood movies that portrayed visually impaired lead characters in the film-

Andhadhun (2018)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film, Andhadhun is one of the most appreciated films based on visual impairment. The film was helmed by Sriram Raghavan, and was a black comedy thriller. The film also features Tabu and Radhika Apte in the crucial supporting roles. The story of the film, Andhadhun revolved around a piano player (Ayushmann Khurrana) who is blind and becomes entrapped in the murder of a popular former film actor. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Andhadhun was inspired by a French short film titled ‘L’Accordeur’.

Kaabil (2017)

Kaabil was a crime thriller film directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in key roles. The story of the film Kaabil revolves around how Hrithik’s character takes revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife (Yami Gautam) is raped and murdered by them. In the film, Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan played the role of a visually impaired couple.

Fanaa (2006)

Fanna, the romantic thriller film, was helmed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Yash Raj Films. ‘Fanaa’ starred Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, an anti-hero role, and his blind love interest, respectively. In the film, Rishi Kapoor and Tabu featured in the pivotal roles. Aamir Khan and Kajol fall in love but get parted during a terrorist attack which reportedly mentions that Rehan, Amir Khan' character, is killed. But, later it is revealed that Khan was the mastermind behind the attacks, and was not killed. Khan again meets Kajol, when he is on a mission in Kashmir.

Lafangey Parindey (2010)

Lafangey Parindey, directed by Pradeep Sarkar starred Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra. The story of the film revolves around how Deepika comes from a middle-class family and has big dreams, and is knocked down by a car in an accident by Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is a fighter. In the accident, she loses her vision. And then he trains her to live her life with her blindness using other senses, and finally the two fall in love.

