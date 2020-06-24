Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Or Rani-Salman: Which Pair Was Loved More By Fans?

Right from Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji’s on-screen chemistry in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega... to Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s hit Jodi in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actors have given moviegoers some of the best performances. Fans have showered these on-screen pairs with love, which is evident from the collections their movies have raked in. Here’s taking a look at who is the better on-screen pair, Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar or Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana are currently a favourite on-screen pair. The duo first starred in film Dum Laga Ke Haisha which was released in the year 2015. The romantic-drama film marked the debut of Bhumi Pednekar. The film went on to receive praise for their acting skills and storyline.

The plot of this film revolved around Prem (Ayushmann), a school dropout, hesitantly marries a girl, Sandhya (Bhumi), who is educated but overweight. The two come closer eventually when they take part in a race that involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back. The movie was a box-office hit and reportedly made ₹30,26,25,000.

Post this movie, fans and moviegoers loved their pairing in other movies as well. Fans were in for a treat as this pair went on to feature in various films. These include Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and their recent release Bala. Bhumi Pednekar was also seen in a cameo appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have done numerous films together. The duo was considered as one of the hit on-screen pairs of the 90s. The pair of Salman and Rani is still remembered as one of the iconic duos of all times. Talking about their films, one of their most memorable films happens to be a musical-romance, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.

The film, directed by K. Muralimohana Rao, was produced by Narendra Bajaj. The 2000 flick featured Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles. The film had Salman Khan portraying the role of Prem and Rani Mukerji playing the role of Priya Sharma.

The film received praise from critics and the audience alike. Apart from that, the film reportedly earned around ₹6 crores at the box office. Their vast fan base widely appreciated the leading pair’s on-screen chemistry. Some of the other memorable films of Salman and Rani include Hello Brother, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega..., and Baabul. The pair also starred in Saawariya but were not paired opposite each other.

